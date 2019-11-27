Extinction Rebellion ‘may have blind spot when it comes to solutions’

Extinction Rebellion may have a “blind spot” when it comes to understanding some of the solutions available to address climate change, experts have said. Engineering biology techniques could accelerate the UK’s ability to develop sustainable options to many of the current climate challenges, they explained. These include fabric made from spider silk, meat alternatives, engineered drugs and genetically engineered microbes to capture micropollutants in water.

Steve Bates, CEO of the BioIndustry Association (BIA), said: “Extinction Rebellion (XR) have been very important this year – I think we are the extinction solution business. “We are in the business of solutions for challenges that face society today, just as real changes in technology have made a difference in past generations.” Henrik Hagemann, is co-founder and CEO of SME Puraffinity – which uses material engineering to produce selective absorbent media that can harness hazardous chemicals, and can be used to treat land that is contaminated by water pollution. Discussing whether XR is too pessimistic, he said: “They are aware there is an emergency happening, but I think they are lacking exposure into the sort of solutions that are being developed. “They may be rightly pessimistic but they might have this blind spot of there being solutions available where if you can bring some of that momentum, that interest, that real deep-rooted dedication to change into solutions, then you can start to see perhaps more of these iGem (International Genetically Engineered Machine) teams turning into companies. “And there is a real challenge in scaling up. One of our recommendations is to grow funding for these businesses.”#

Extinction Rebellion protesters in London Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA