Food banks braced for busiest December on record

A food bank charity is braced for its busiest December yet as it called on the next government to work towards a scenario where everyone has enough money for basics. The Trussell Trust, which runs a network of food banks across the UK, said new data shows December 2018 was the busiest month for food banks last year. It said 186,185 three-day emergency food parcels were provided by food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network to people in crisis, with 78,536 of these going to children. This is 44% higher than the monthly average for the 2018-19 financial year, the charity said.

A few weeks ago, the Trussell Trust released data which showed that April to September 2019 was the busiest half-year period for food banks in its network since the charity opened. During those six months, 823,145 three-day emergency food parcels were given to people in crisis in the UK, with more than a third of these (301,653) going to children. The charity said this is a 23% increase on the same period in 2018 – the sharpest rate of increase the charity has seen for the past five years. The Trussell Trust’s chief executive Emma Revie said: “Christmas is supposed to be a time of joy and celebration – but for too many people it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their heads above water. “Nine in 10 of us believe hunger in the UK is a problem – food banks cannot and should not have to continue to pick up the pieces.

