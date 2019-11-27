Former Chief Technology Officer for Leave campaign found to be placing Facebook ads pretending to be from Green Party

The Facebook adverts for Save Brexit and 'Vote Green' both paid for by 3rd Party Ltd. Credit: Facebook

Words by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

He hosts parties at home with Conservative Cabinet Ministers, was Chief Technology Officer for the Leave campaign and, in an apparent change of direction, has been placing Facebook adverts pretending to be from the Green Party. When ITV News caught up with Thomas Borwick in Westminster on Wednesday, he had nothing to say about why he’s promoting the Green Party It is an unusual turn of events for someone with long-standing Conservative leanings. Unsurprisingly the Green Party are upset and question the motivation behind the advertising.

Chris Williams, head of elections at the Green Party, said: "We have not had any communication with 3rd Party Limited. We have no knowledge of the organisation or of its aims. "Any Green Party adverts are always clearly labelled as paid for by the party as per Facebook rules. We would always encourage voters to check the source of any information they are receiving due to the large amount of disinformation currently circulating the web." Borwick placed the adverts through his company 3rd Party Ltd. They target voters in Cambridge, Bath, Brighton, Southampton, Plymouth, Sheffield, Manchester and Oxford and link through to Green Party websites in these areas.

The Facebook Ad library says £3,413 was spent “by the donors to 3rd Party Ltd”. It does not say who the donors are. More than a quarter of a million page impressions were generated by the ads. Conversely Mr Borwick has also been spending money on “Save Brexit” adverts. The numbers are smaller with just £370 spent and 115 thousand impressions.

Thomas Borwick, campaigned for the Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum. Credit: PA

One theory behind the activity is that it’s designed to split the Remain vote in targeted areas and give the Conservative candidates a greater chance of winning. In Plymouth it potentially makes sense, but in Oxford it’s less likely. Another possibility is it’s a simple distraction designed to draw attention away from Conservative policy. We have asked Mr Borwick and 3rd Party Ltd for a full explanation and we are waiting for a reply. Their website describes the two campaigns as “projects we are working on behalf of our clients”. It does not say who the clients are.

Thomas Borwick had nothing to say about why he’s promoting the Green Party. Credit: ITV News