TV chef Gary Rhodes dies aged 59 in Dubai

TV chef Gary Rhodes has died at the age of 59, his family have announced.

The celebrity chef was best known for appearing on MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef USA.

He passed away in Dubai with his "beloved wife Jennie by his side."

In a statement, the family of Gary Rhodes said: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

"Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26th November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."