General Election 2019: What you need to know today
- By ITV News Content Producer David Williams
"Dangerous and unfit for office."
Today it's Boris Johnson in the firing line with Nicola Sturgeon set to damn him with that description as she launches the SNP's 2019 manifesto on Wednesday.
She will outline plans for voters in Scotland to "escape Brexit" and have another independence referendum - and will surely face questions over the demands she will make to potentially help put Labour in power.
After a bruising Tuesday, which started with the UK's Chief Rabbi's public condemnation and ended with a fierce Andrew Neil cross-examination, Jeremy Corbyn will attempt to turn attention with a "major statement" on the NHS.
But with members of his own shadow cabinet urging Labour to apologise to the Jewish community, he may be forced to say sorry.
With all the parties out and about on Wednesday, keep an eye for Michael Heseltine joining Lib Dem candidates Chuka Umunna and Sam Gyimah at a press conference.
ITV News will be sharing all the key speeches and campaign appearances as they happen throughout the day as part of our daily Campaign Live coverage.
Here’s what's in store today:
- Nicola Sturgeon will launch the SNP’s general election manifesto in Glasgow
- Jeremy Corbyn will make a statement on the NHS during a speech in London then travel to the south-west of England for a climate change rally
- Boris Johnson will be campaigning in the South West of England
- Conservative former cabinet member Lord Heseltine will join Chuka Umunna and Sam Gyimah for a Lib Dem press conference in London
- Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will campaign in Edinburgh
- Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will visit Doncaster to speak alongside local candidates
- Scottish Greens will be in Culross to launch a campaign to re-open the train line which would link Dunfermline to Alloa, Glasgow and the west
Here's more on Wednesday's election headlines:
The view from the campaigns
Paul Brand says the gain to the Tories from the Chief Rabbi's criticism of Labour comes at a price.
Libby Wiener says Jeremy Corbyn will face more questions on his handling of anti-Semitism.
She may no longer be targeting the top job in British politics, but Jo Swinson will focus on help for low-income and gig economy workers, says Rachel Younger.
Angus Walker says Nigel Farage is off to the races today to urge Labour supporters to back his Brexit Party yet could ultimately spoil his own ballot.
Analysis: In-work poverty is on the rise - which party would tackle it?
The number of people in work is at a near record high - a fact that, unsurprisingly, features prominently in the Conservative manifesto, writes Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills.
The problem is a job isn’t the way out of poverty that it once was.
Over the last 10 years, the number of people who are in-work but poor has risen to eight million.
Tracy Olin runs a food bank in Milford Haven that supports almost 200 people every week.
These are people who struggle to feed and clothe themselves, people who in some cases have jobs.
Today's question: Who do political parties target online and why?
Do you follow Owen Jones on Facebook? Do you speak English? Are you a fan of BBC News? (It's ok, we won't be offended).
Well, if the answer to any of these questions is yes, then you may be a target for political ads online, writes ITV News Trainee Fred Dimbleby.
In fact, these are reasons Facebook gives its users for showing them political adverts during this election campaign.
All political groups are using these tools to target voters, so who are they trying to reach?
Battlegrounds: Will Canterbury deliver a 'youthquake' shock?
It was one of the stories of the last election, and then it was one of the main myths exposed in the months afterwards, writes ITV News National Editor Allegra Stratton.
Surely young voters had come out to vote for Jeremy Corbyn in droves?
"Oh Jeremy Corbyn" at Glastonbury festival had to have meant something, hadn’t it?
Professor Jane Green and her team at the British Election Study (BES) debunked the idea there had been an unusual surge in young voter turn-out.
They showed that there may have been a small increase in young people turning out to vote, but still nowhere near up as the highs of older age groups.
So, they are very dismissive of the idea there was a "youthquake" or a "youthquake for Jez".
But Canterbury definitely delivered a shock for Labour in 2017. So will it again? Read more from Allegra and watch her report above.
