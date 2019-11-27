General Election 2019: What you need to know today

Your morning briefing to all the key election news and our latest expert analysis. Credit: ITV News

By ITV News Content Producer David Williams

"Dangerous and unfit for office." Today it's Boris Johnson in the firing line with Nicola Sturgeon set to damn him with that description as she launches the SNP's 2019 manifesto on Wednesday. She will outline plans for voters in Scotland to "escape Brexit" and have another independence referendum - and will surely face questions over the demands she will make to potentially help put Labour in power. After a bruising Tuesday, which started with the UK's Chief Rabbi's public condemnation and ended with a fierce Andrew Neil cross-examination, Jeremy Corbyn will attempt to turn attention with a "major statement" on the NHS. But with members of his own shadow cabinet urging Labour to apologise to the Jewish community, he may be forced to say sorry. With all the parties out and about on Wednesday, keep an eye for Michael Heseltine joining Lib Dem candidates Chuka Umunna and Sam Gyimah at a press conference. ITV News will be sharing all the key speeches and campaign appearances as they happen throughout the day as part of our daily Campaign Live coverage.

You can follow all the key live events on itv.com/news

Here’s what's in store today:

Nicola Sturgeon will launch the SNP’s general election manifesto in Glasgow

Jeremy Corbyn will make a statement on the NHS during a speech in London then travel to the south-west of England for a climate change rally

Boris Johnson will be campaigning in the South West of England

Conservative former cabinet member Lord Heseltine will join Chuka Umunna and Sam Gyimah for a Lib Dem press conference in London

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will campaign in Edinburgh

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will visit Doncaster to speak alongside local candidates

Scottish Greens will be in Culross to launch a campaign to re-open the train line which would link Dunfermline to Alloa, Glasgow and the west

Here's more on Wednesday's election headlines:

The view from the campaigns

Paul Brand says the gain to the Tories from the Chief Rabbi's criticism of Labour comes at a price.

Libby Wiener says Jeremy Corbyn will face more questions on his handling of anti-Semitism.

She may no longer be targeting the top job in British politics, but Jo Swinson will focus on help for low-income and gig economy workers, says Rachel Younger.

Angus Walker says Nigel Farage is off to the races today to urge Labour supporters to back his Brexit Party yet could ultimately spoil his own ballot.

Calling Peston: The ITV News Election Podcast

Shehab and Daniel will dial in Robert for his thoughts every weekday of the campaign. Credit: ITV News

Robert reacts to the unprecedented attack by the Chief Rabbi of Britain, in a national newspaper, on the Labour Party and Jeremy Corbyn's leadership. He also shares how his late father would have responded to the intervention by Ephraim Mirvis, delivered as Labour launched its race and faith manifesto. The Calling Peston team also hear from ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger from the Liberal Democrats' not-so-fun campaign bus as she assesses why Jo Swinson is finding it hard to cut through to voters. Plus former Labour health minister and now Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham gives his take on the 2019 campaign, while sharing a memory from his own campaigning days that proved truly awks.

ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt and Political Reporter Shehab Khan will be digesting the campaign every weekday - and dial in Robert to get his take on it all. The Calling Peston podcast takes you behind the scenes of life reporting on the election campaign trail, hearing from our reporters on the road across the country. The episodes appear each weekday at 5pm. Download it from wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Analysis: In-work poverty is on the rise - which party would tackle it?

PATCH charity's Tracy Olin said she sees many parents going without food to feed their children. Credit: ITV News

The number of people in work is at a near record high - a fact that, unsurprisingly, features prominently in the Conservative manifesto, writes Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills. The problem is a job isn’t the way out of poverty that it once was. Over the last 10 years, the number of people who are in-work but poor has risen to eight million. Tracy Olin runs a food bank in Milford Haven that supports almost 200 people every week. These are people who struggle to feed and clothe themselves, people who in some cases have jobs. Read more from Joel.

Today's question: Who do political parties target online and why?

Facebook uses your interests to target you with political ads. Credit: Facebook

Do you follow Owen Jones on Facebook? Do you speak English? Are you a fan of BBC News? (It's ok, we won't be offended). Well, if the answer to any of these questions is yes, then you may be a target for political ads online, writes ITV News Trainee Fred Dimbleby. In fact, these are reasons Facebook gives its users for showing them political adverts during this election campaign. All political groups are using these tools to target voters, so who are they trying to reach? Read more from Fred.

Battlegrounds: Will Canterbury deliver a 'youthquake' shock?

It was one of the stories of the last election, and then it was one of the main myths exposed in the months afterwards, writes ITV News National Editor Allegra Stratton. Surely young voters had come out to vote for Jeremy Corbyn in droves? "Oh Jeremy Corbyn" at Glastonbury festival had to have meant something, hadn’t it? Professor Jane Green and her team at the British Election Study (BES) debunked the idea there had been an unusual surge in young voter turn-out. They showed that there may have been a small increase in young people turning out to vote, but still nowhere near up as the highs of older age groups. So, they are very dismissive of the idea there was a "youthquake" or a "youthquake for Jez". But Canterbury definitely delivered a shock for Labour in 2017. So will it again? Read more from Allegra and watch her report above.

The ITV Election Debate: Ask your question

The ITV Election Debate will be hosted by Julie Etchingham. Credit: ITV News

ITV will be broadcasting a seven-way election debate on Sunday 1 December. Representatives from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Brexit Party, Greens, SNP and Plaid Cymru will come together in 'The ITV Election Debate', hosted by Julie Etchingham and broadcast live from Greater Manchester. If you would like the opportunity to put a question directly to all seven party representatives as part of our studio audience on the night, please follow the link here to provide some more information about yourself, and to submit your question.

