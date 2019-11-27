After being told he would never walk again closest casualty to Manchester Arena bomber regains movement in legs

A survivor of the Manchester Arena bombing has described for the first time his remarkable recovery from his horrific injuries.

Martin Hibbert, who was the closest casualty to the blast to survive, was left paralysed and told he would never walk again, after shrapnel from the bomb severed his spine.

He was just 10 metres away and suffered 22 shrapnel wounds from the nuts and bolts that exploded from the bomb, detonated by Salman Abedi back in May 2017.

But after radical treatment in Australia he can now stand again and has regained some movement in his legs.