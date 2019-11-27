More babies born to parents who meet online than offline by 2037, research says

The year 2037 has been pinpointed as the moment more babies in the UK will be born to parents who met online than offline. New research by dating platform eharmony and the Imperial College Business School also identified 2035 as the year when more people will start meeting their partners on rather than offline. It suggests that within the next decade, 40% of babies born will be so-called “e-babies” – born to parents who met on the internet.

More couples will have met online by 2035, according to the forecast Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA

The predictions, part of the Future of Dating report, were made based on eharmony data and current birth rate projections from the Office for National Statistics. The data highlights the shifting habits of those looking to meet a partner: around a third (32%) of relationships started between 2015 and 2019 started online, compared to only 19% between 2005 and 2014. By 2035, it says the UK will reach the “tipping point” that more than 50% of relationships will begin online. The research also indicated online dating had given Britons more confidence, with 47% of those asked saying they felt that the internet makes it easier for introverted people to meet a partner.

More couples are meeting online Credit: Katie Collins/PA