NHS documents revealed by Jeremy Corbyn were US negotiators' 'opening position' on UK trade deal

A Government minister has said the documents revealed by Jeremy Corbyn which the Labour leader claimed showed the NHS would be "up for sale" under a Tory Government were US negotiators' “opening position” on a UK trade deal. Housing Minister Robert Jenrick told ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston that the NHS "is not for sale". On Wednesday, Mr Corbyn made an unscheduled announcement during a news conference when he flourished 451 pages of official papers which he said covered six rounds of talks between UK and US officials. The Labour leader claimed the documents - relating to meetings that took place between July 2017 and July 11 of this year - showed the two sides had discussed opening the NHS to American drug companies.

Mr Corbyn added that the talks were at a "very advanced stage" and that on medicine pricing, the two sides had already concluded discussions on lengthening patents (a company's exclusivity to produce a drug). "Longer patents can only mean one thing - more expensive drugs. "Lives will be put at risk as a result of this," he said. "We have now got evidence that under Boris Johnson the NHS is on the table and will be up for sale. "He tried to cover it up in a secret agenda and today it has been exposed." Speaking on ITV's Peston, Mr Jenrick said his party "couldn't have been clearer, both in our manifesto and in the statements the Prime Minister has made that the NHS is not for sale". He added that the documents Mr Corbyn had got hold of were only the "opening position of US trade negotiators".

ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks explains what is in the document unveiled by Labour