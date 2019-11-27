- ITV Report
Novichok added to banned list of chemical weapons after Salisbury poisoning
- By ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn
The chemical weapon used in Salisbury last year is to be officially added to the list of specific chemicals named in the Annex of the Chemical Weapons Convention. (CWC).
It is the first time in the history of the CWC that the Annex has been amended. It came into being in 1997.
Novichoks as they are known are a family of chemicals one of which was used with devastating consequences in Salisbury.
Thought to be one of the most dangerous chemicals known to mankind Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were lucky to survive having been poisoned with the weapon at their home in Wiltshire.
Dawn Sturgess died from Novichok poisoning, her partner Charlie Rowley survived although the chemical has had a lasting impact on his health.
Police Office Nick Bailey was lucky to live having been poisoned with a near dangerous dose of the Chemical Weapon.
In The Hague today it was agreed that technical changes to the Schedule 1 of the Annex on Chemicals be made to include Novichoks
The Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), H.E. Mr Fernando Arias, recognised the importance of these amendments: “This is the first time in its history that the Chemical Weapons Convention’s Annex on Chemicals has been updated.
"This is an important development that demonstrates the adaptability of the Convention to changing threats while enhancing the OPCW’s ability to remain vigilant, agile, and fit for purpose.”