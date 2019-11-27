Novichok added to banned list of chemical weapons after Salisbury poisoning

The chemical weapon used in Salisbury last year is to be officially added to the list of specific chemicals named in the Annex of the Chemical Weapons Convention. (CWC).

It is the first time in the history of the CWC that the Annex has been amended. It came into being in 1997.

Novichoks as they are known are a family of chemicals one of which was used with devastating consequences in Salisbury.

Thought to be one of the most dangerous chemicals known to mankind Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were lucky to survive having been poisoned with the weapon at their home in Wiltshire.