On the campaign trail on Wednesday

Jeremy Corbyn hopes to get his election campaign back on track on Wednesday and move on from allegations that he has failed to tackle anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

Mr Corbyn refused to apologise to the Jewish community during a BBC interview with veteran journalist Andrew Neil, after the Chief Rabbi warned that his failure to tackle the issue made him unfit to be prime minister.

Labour

Mr Corbyn will make a statement on the NHS during a speech in London.