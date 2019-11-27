One million register to vote in 48 hours - with 70% aged under-24

With the first December General Election in a century just weeks away, more than one million people registered to vote in just 48 hours.

While fears of a relatively low turnout on polling day due to winter weather remain, almost one million more people in total have registered for this year’s election compared to that two years ago, when 2,938,291 applications were made.

In the 48 hours to the deadline of 11.59pm on Tuesday, 1,026,109 people signed up to have their say, according to the voter registration website, with 723,974 under the age of 34.

Of those aged under-34, 402,554 were under-25, making up 40% of the total surge over the past two days.

This marked an increase from 2017, when 610,612 voters under-34 registered in the final two days, with 829,000 signing up in total.

The Electoral Commission told ITV News they welcomed the spike in applications from young people.

“It’s great to see so many voter registration applications ahead of next month’s General Election,” a spokesperson said.

“It is particularly significant to see the number of applications from people under the age of 25, one of the demographics least likely to be correctly registered.”