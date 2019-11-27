Hogging the limelight: Greek reporter makes pig's ear of live broadcast as he's harassed by persistent porker

A Greek reporter went the whole hog and decided to carry on reporting despite being chased by a pig on live television.

The hilarious incident took part on the Greece equivalent of Good Morning Britain – Good Morning Greece – on the ATN1 television network.

As the hosts of the show cut to a live interview with Lazos Mantikos, he is seen desperately trying to run away from a large porker who has the reporter in its sights.

Mantikos tries in vain to continue reporting on huge floods which have caused widespread damage in the country.