Poll shows Tories on course for sizeable majority, as Labour set to lose seats

Boris Johnson is on course to win the General Election with a comfortable majority by taking seats in Labour heartlands, according to a projection poll which accurately forecast the hung parliament in 2017. With just over two weeks to polling day, the constituency-by-constituency estimate by YouGov indicates that if the election was held on Thursday, the Conservative Party would win 359 seats, 42 more than they took in 2017. They would also take 43% of the vote, winning with a 68-seat majority, a result that would make it the party’s best performance since 1987. Labour, meanwhile, are set to lose 51 seats, falling from 262 seats in 2017 to 211 now, and taking 32% of the vote, a nine percentage point decrease.

This would be the party’s worst performance in terms of seats won since 1983, YouGov said, adding that the party are on course to not take any new seats. Of the 76 Labour-held seats where they lead the Tories by fewer than 8,000 votes, Jeremy Corbyn’s party is currently behind in 43 of them, according to the analysis. Chris Curtis, political research manager at YouGov, said the current analysis shows the Tories have a “comfortable majority”, with seats coming their way at the expense of Labour in the North and Midlands. “As expected, the key thing deciding the extent to which each of these seats is moving against Labour are how that seat voted in the European Union referendum. “In the seats that voted most strongly to Leave in 2016 (60% or more in favour of departing the EU), the swing to the Conservatives is over 6%. “This is allowing the Tories to overturn quite substantial majorities in places like West Bromwich East, the seat held until recently by Tom Watson, and Don Valley, the seat currently held by Caroline Flint. “The only silver lining for Labour is that there are still 30 seats where it is currently 5% or less behind the Tories.

