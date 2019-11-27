Power pup: Details of unique sledge dogs used by the Inuit revealed

The dog is known for being man’s best friend, but never was that relationship more obvious than among the Inuit people in the North American Arctic. Research has revealed new details about the types of four-legged friends they used. When they migrated from Alaska and Siberia, it is suggested that the Inuit brought unique, specialised sledge dogs with different features to better withstand tough terrain, instead of adopting local canines.

Scientists from the University of Exeter looked at the ancient remains of 391 dogs and found the animals in use were larger, with proportionally narrower craniums to earlier dogs. The Inuit appeared to keep their own dogs, indicating they were keen to enhance or keep the special features they had. “Dogs have lived in North America for as long as humans, but we show here that the Inuit brought new dogs to the region which were genetically distinct and physically different from earlier dogs,” said Dr Carly Ameen, an archaeologist from the University of Exeter and the study lead.

Credit: University of Exeter/PA