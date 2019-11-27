Station knife rampage terrorist gets life with a minimum term of 11 years

Mahdi Mohamud attacking James Knox at Manchester Victoria railway station Credit: PA/Greater Manchester Police

A terrorist who launched a frenzied knife attack on commuters and police at Manchester Victoria train station last New Year’s Eve has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 11 years. Mahdi Mohamud, who will begin his sentence in a high-security psychiatric hospital, raised the fillet knife and walked up behind unsuspecting James Knox, 54, screaming “Allahu Akbar!” and “Long live the Caliphate!” as he stabbed his victim repeatedly in the back, shoulders and head. The 26-year-old then turned the knife on Mr Knox’s companion, Anna Charlton, 57, slashing her across the face after the couple randomly crossed his path heading for a tram home shortly before 9pm last December 31. Sgt Lee Valentine, 31, was also stabbed in the shoulder as the defendant was confronted and arrested by British Transport Police (BTP).

Mahdi Mohamud armed himself with a kitchen knife. Credit: PA

Mohamud, diagnosed as suffering paranoid schizophrenia, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to three counts of attempted murder and one count of the possession of a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, a manual titled, “the seven most lethal ways to strike with a knife”. Alison Morgan QC, prosecuting, argued though Mohamud was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic and this may have “disinhibited” his behaviour, the attack was “not simply a product of that mental illness” given the months of planning, his extremist ideology and desire to perform “jihad.”

A bodycam from BTP officer PC Tom Wright captures the moment officers confront the attacker on the platform

The court heard the defendant, a Dutch national from a Somali family who has lived in the UK since the age of nine, gained a first-class degree in mechanical engineering from Leeds University in 2016. But after gaining a placement with Rolls Royce in 2015 he suffered a drug induced psychosis and his mental health deteriorated with him being sectioned and spending time in mental hospitals in the UK and Somalia.

Mohamud was overwhelmed by British Transport officers. Credit: PA