Tories pledge to tackle poor mobile phone signal and rural ‘not-spots’

Boris Johnson has promised to make poor mobile phone signal a thing of the past if the Tories win the General Election.

In the first 100 days, a Conservative government plans to finalise a £1 billion agreement with mobile phone operators to pool existing phone masts and build new ones.

The party said currently just 66% of the UK landmass has geographic coverage for customers of all four network operators, but the Tories have promised to increase this to 95% or more.

They say their plan will dramatically improve the life of millions of people living in the countryside, putting an end to rural “not-spots” by 2025.