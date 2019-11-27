Tunnel reopens amid brighter signs in Hong Kong

A major tunnel in Hong Kong reopened on Wednesday and a week-long police siege of a nearby university appeared to be winding down, closing one of the more violent chapters of the city’s anti-government protests. The Cross-Harbour Tunnel, which links Hong Kong Island to the rest of the city, had been closed for two weeks after protesters blocked the approach with tons of debris and set the toll booths on fire. A search of the Hong Kong Polytechnic campus the previous day found just one woman, in weak condition, and a senior university official said it was unlikely anyone else remained. On Wednesday morning, as Chinese soldiers went through drills nearby the university, Polytechnic officials said a few people might still be hiding in the urban campus, trying to avoid arrest. Police have cordoned off the area to try to prevent anyone from escaping.

Chinese soldiers go about their morning routines in a camp next to the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong on Wednesday Credit: Ng Han Guan/AP

Polytechnic University pice president Alexander Wai, who led a search of the campus by seven teams, said he could not rule out that some people remained, but “the possibility is not very high”. Attention in Hong Kong has shifted to city leader Carrie Lam’s response to a major loss in local elections on Sunday. The results were seen as a public rebuke of her tough line on the protests. Lam, after issuing only a written statement Monday, offered no concessions to anti-government protesters, saying only that she would accelerate dialogue and identify ways to address societal grievances. She said the central government in Beijing did not blame her for the election setback, and that while it may have reflected unhappiness with the government’s handling of the unrest, it also showed many people wanted an end to the violence. “Let me just stress that after these five-six months, Hong Kong people have realised very clearly that Hong Kong could no longer tolerate this chaotic situation,” Ms Lam told reporters after a weekly meeting with advisers. “Please help us to maintain the relative calm and peace that we have seen in the last week or so and provide a good basis for Hong Kong to move forward.” Her refusal to compromise could spark more unrest at a time when the semi-autonomous Chinese territory has plunged into its first recession in a decade.

Workers repair tollbooths for the Cross-Harbour Tunnel near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Tuesday Credit: Ng Han Guan/AP