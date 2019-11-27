UK lags behind other high-income countries on health, report finds

The UK lags behind nine other high-income countries when it comes to health service spending, outcomes and how much time doctors spend with patients, research has suggested. The study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), said the quality of NHS care appears to be “slipping”, with Britons faring worse than their counterparts abroad. Experts from the London School of Economics and Harvard School of Public Health compared the UK with nine comparable high-income countries: Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and the US. They used data, including from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), to look at seven key areas of health.

The findings showed the UK had the lowest healthcare expenditure per person at £2,978, compared with an average of £4,438 in the other countries. Overall, the UK spent approximately 8.7% of GDP on health in 2017, compared with the average of 11.5%. Even when social care was included, the UK spent less overall than its counterparts, the study found. When it comes to doctors, the UK had fewer, at 2.8 per 1,000 people in 2017, compared with an average of 3.5, and the number is falling. The number of practising nurses in the UK in 2017 was also “considerably lower” at 7.8 per 1,000 people, compared with an average of 11.4 in the other countries. The report found patients had slightly fewer consultations with a doctor, and GPs in the UK reported spending the least amount of time with patients. None said they spent 25 or more minutes with a patient, compared with an average of 15% in other countries, while 8% spent 15 to 25 minutes (45% in other countries), and 92% spent less than 15 minutes (38% in other countries). While waiting times for GP appointments were only slightly longer in the UK, 19% of patients waited two months or more to see a specialist, compared with a 12% average in other countries. The study also found the UK had fewer hospital beds, at 2.5 per 1,000 people, compared with four per 1,000 in other countries.

The UK had the lowest survival rates for breast and colon cancer, and the third highest number of preventable deaths. The country was also behind on the proportion of patients suffering sepsis after abdominal surgery, and death within 30 days following a heart attack, or three days after a stroke. However, there were fewer healthcare-associated infections in the UK, fewer people suffered a blood clot after surgery and more over-65s had a flu jab. There were also more women undergoing breast and cervical screening, although rates in the UK are declining at a faster rate. Smoking rates in 2017 were far lower in the UK, but alcohol consumption was about average and rates of obesity were higher.

