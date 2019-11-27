UK Weather Forecast: Rain or showers for most. Drier and colder by Friday.

This Evening and Tonight: Rain across some northern and particularly central areas of the UK, persistent and heavy for a time across south-east Scotland and north-east England. Scattered showers in coastal areas elsewhere, these heavy across south-west England. Windy in the north-east.

Thursday: Still some rain or showers, especially across eastern and central parts at first, but sinking southwards later. Northern UK noticeably brighter and colder with scattered showers, wintry on hills.