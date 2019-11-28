Criminals gearing up for Black Friday with deals on illegal goods

Criminals on the dark web are gearing up for Black Friday, with special offers on illegal drugs, fake identity documents and stolen data. Experts say gangs are offering cut prices on the secretive sites, mirroring commercial tactics used by legitimate businesses. Stolen personal data and credit cards, fake identification documents and illegal drugs are all offered for sale on dark web marketplaces that are designed to be untraceable.

Vendors apparently selling illegal goods on the dark web are offering Black Friday deals Credit: Digital Shadows/PA

Co-founder of security firm Digital Shadows, James Chappell, said: “Society has become more digital, and along with that, so has crime. “Despite their activities being unlawful and illegal, criminals are retail enterprises in a sense, and they’re looking to maximise the opportunities. “People who buy products and services from criminals are also consumers in their own right, they’re familiar with concepts such as Black Friday. “We’ve seen the same strategies that online retailers and physical retailers use, being used in these criminal markets. “We see them used either to provide discounts, ‘stack ‘em high and sell ‘em cheap’ type strategies, and we’ve seen the same with discount codes, introductions, building up excitement before the event, adverts that entice and enthuse.”

Some users of dark web marketplaces are apparently offering Black Friday deals on illegal drugs Credit: Margaret Davis/PA