Debate to be had about future of monarchy: Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there is a debate to be had over the future of the monarchy in the wake of the controversy over the Duke of York.

Andrew stepped down from public duties after mounting pressure following his BBC Newsnight interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After the programme aired, the duke faced criticism for showing a lack of empathy towards the victims of his late friend, who took his own life in prison earlier this year while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

In an interview on ITV News At Ten on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said that a debate about the monarchy should not be a distraction from Epstein’s victims.