General Election 2019; What you need to know today

Once more, a 2019 campaign reset button is being pushed. After the Brexit Party's early candidate u-turn and the Lib Dems' mid-way lowering of Jo Swinson's expectations comes a significant shift in Labour strategy. It's understood the party will enhance its efforts in Leave-voting areas in the final two weeks to combat the consistent clear Conservative poll lead. All the parties are out and about on Thursday but only five of the seven main leaders will meet up tonight for Channel 4 News's TV debate on climate change. Jeremy Corbyn, Swinson, Nicola Sturgeon, Plaid Cymru’s leader Adam Price and Green co-leader Sian Berry have agreed to take part. But Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage look set to snub the invitation. They'll be asked why on the campaign trail today... ITV News will be sharing all the key speeches and campaign appearances as they happen throughout the day as part of our daily Campaign Live coverage.

Here’s what's in store today:

IFS publish comparative analysis of the party manifestos including their likely impact on public finances

Labour will announce plans to create 10 new national nature parks

Boris Johnson will unveil a statue of pioneering MP Nancy Astor and pledge to do more to help women in work

Jo Swinson will deliver a speech as the Lib Dems publish plans to end rough sleeping

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will campaign in Hull

The DUP will launch its manifesto in Belfast

Here's more on Thursday's election headlines:

The view from the campaigns

Paul Brand notes the lack of female Tory candidates on the day Boris Johnson pledges more support for women in work.

Libby Wiener outlines Labour's environmental and wildlife promise to voters.

Rebecca Barry looks ahead to a Boris Johnson bashing a day after Lord Heseltine stood under a Lib Dem campaign banner for the first time.

Angus Walker wonders how Nigel Farage will react to latest polling suggesting all his efforts to get around the country are in vain.

Is the NHS really for sale? Romilly Weeks picks out the key lines from the unredacted NHS trade negotiation documents and whether they prove or undermine Labour's main campaign attack claim. Robert Peston adds his analysis and shares what impact the claims against the Tory government could have in certain seats. Peter Smith reacts to the key announcements from Wednesday's SNP manifesto launch and how Nicola Sturgeon appeared to change her tune on Jeremy Corbyn in a matter of seconds. And he shares the key Scottish seats to look out for on election night. And finally, in late afternoon sunshine in Malaga on a bench alongside the Spanish city's most beloved son, James Mates explains why lifelong tribal expat voters abroad are now thinking tactically (read more from James below).

Today's question: What's the impact of expats voting tactically?

In southern Spain you will find the greatest concentration of British immigrants anywhere in the EU, writes ITV News Europe Editor James Mates. There are around 300,000 or so officially, possibly as many again living unofficially in Spain. Many long-term residents have lost the right to vote in UK elections after 15 years abroad, but many more haven’t, and those we spoke to this week are determined their voices will be heard. Everyone is talking about tactical voting this election, but I’ll wager nowhere more so than on the Costa del Sol. Read more from James and watch his report above.

Must watch: The first-time voters excited by this election

Hakima, Laila and Hamdah from The Somali Mindfulness Podcast are all set to take part in an election for the first time - and they're excited. So what matters most to them?

Being represented by someone who understands where they're coming from. "We were born in Wales but we'll always been seen as outsiders," they explain. As part of ITV Wales's The Crunch election digital series, they describe what else they want in a candidate.

Analysis: How do the main party manifestos compare?

Nicola Sturgeon, Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson and Boris Johnson have all unveiled their policy plans. Credit: PA

It has been a week and a bit of revelations with Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Conservatives and now the SNP releasing their manifesto spending plans and pledges. Voters throughout the UK will be asked to choose between them on December 12. So, what are the differences between the four parties and the vision they are looking to sell? Here is a look of what the four main parties are promising.

The ITV Election Debate: Ask your question

The ITV Election Debate will be hosted by Julie Etchingham. Credit: ITV News

ITV will be broadcasting a seven-way election debate on Sunday 1 December. Representatives from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Brexit Party, Greens, SNP and Plaid Cymru will come together in 'The ITV Election Debate', hosted by Julie Etchingham and broadcast live from Greater Manchester. If you would like the opportunity to put a question directly to all seven party representatives as part of our studio audience on the night, please follow the link here to provide some more information about yourself, and to submit your question.

