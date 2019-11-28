Harry and Meghan send Happy Thanksgiving message ‘from our family to yours’

Prince Harry and Meghan have sent a Thanksgiving message. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wished their followers a “very Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours”. Prince Harry and Meghan's SussexRoyal Instagram account featured a message on a navy background under the couple’s monogram. It read: “Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours – Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

It was followed by the comment “Happy Thanksgiving!” and a maple leaf emoji. Harry and Meghan are celebrating their first Thanksgiving with their baby son, Archie. It is not clear whether Harry and Meghan have invited the duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, to spend time with them in the UK or whether they have travelled to the US for the American national holiday on Thursday. The maple leaf is the national symbol of Canada – but the emoji is also used in Thanksgiving posts to denote the season.

Harry and Meghan on their tour of Africa. Credit: PA