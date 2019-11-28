Harvey Proctor ‘to receive £500k from Met Police over false VIP sex abuse probe’

Former MP Harvey Proctor is to receive £500,000 in compensation from Scotland Yard over its disastrous investigation into false claims of a VIP paedophile ring, it has been reported.

The former Conservative politician, whose home was raided following claims made by fantasist Carl Beech, is to also receive nearly £400,000 from the Metropolitan Police towards his legal bills, according to the Daily Mail.

When contacted by the PA news agency about the payout on Thursday, Mr Proctor declined to comment.

Operation Midland, which began in 2014, saw dawn raids on the homes of 72-year-old Mr Proctor, D-day veteran Lord Bramall and the late Lord (Leon) Brittan, following a series of allegations that turned out to be lies.

Beech, then known as “Nick”, falsely claimed that he and other boys were raped and tortured in the 1970s and 1980s by members of a VIP paedophile ring.