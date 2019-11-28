Hillsborough police chief David Duckenfield cleared over deaths of Liverpool fans

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has been found not guilty. Credit: PA

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has been cleared of the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans who died at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final. The jury returned its verdict on Thursday after hearing six weeks of evidence in the case and 13 hours of deliberation. The prosecution in the case alleged Mr Duckenfield, 75, had a "personal responsibility" for what happened at the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15 1989, where 96 men, women and children, died in a crush on the Leppings Lane terrace. Under the law at the time he was not charged over the death of the 96th victim Tony Bland, because he died more than a year and a day after the disaster.

A young Liverpool fan sits with his head in his hands after the Hillsborough disaster. Credit: PA

About 45 family members watched the verdict from the Cunard building in Liverpool, where the trial was screened. There were shouts in the room as the verdict was announced. One family member shouted: "Stitched up again." Other family members were in tears. Barry Devonside, whose son Christopher, 18, died in the disaster, said: "I'm shocked and stunned by the verdict of the jury. "We, the families, have fought for 30 years valiantly."

Christine McEvoy, mother of victim Marian McCabe, arriving at Preston Crown Court. Credit: PA

The retired chief superintendent denied the charge. Mr Duckenfield stood trial earlier this year but the jury was discharged after failing to reach a verdict and a retrial was ordered. The court heard the chief superintendent ordered the opening of exit gates at the Leppings Lane end of the ground at 2.52pm, eight minutes before kick-off, after the area outside the turnstiles became dangerously overcrowded. More than 2,000 fans entered through exit gate C once it was opened and many headed for the tunnel ahead of them, which led to the central pens where the crush happened. The court was played audio of the retired chief superintendent giving evidence to inquests in 2015. At the hearings Mr Duckenfield accepted he should have taken steps to close the tunnel to the central pens after ordering the opening of the exit gate. The retired police chief did not give evidence in the trial as the court heard he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Judge Sir Peter Openshaw also told jurors the condition could explain Mr Duckenfield's lack of reaction as he sat in the well of the court throughout the trial. He said: "He has a resilient, passive and expressionless external presentation which gives no indication of his state of mind so don't draw an adverse inference against him."