Jo Swinson: My dad would have said 'just go for it' - Tonight

JO SWINSON “You can always look back with hindsight, and say, actually, you know, that's something that we just should never, never have let through.”

RANVIR SINGH “Like?”

JO SWINSON “Like the bedroom tax, would be a good example of that.”

RANVIR SINGH “Which you voted for…”

JO SWINSON “Yeah... I was a minister. And it was, it was one of the government policies. And…”

RANVIR SINGH “Why did you vote for it?”

JO SWINSON “You know, within a coalition, obviously, you're constantly trying to make sure that you can get your priorities forward.We had a lot of battles, and we won lots of them. But we also lost battles too.”

RANVIR SINGH “Tuition fees, obviously, is one that continually comes up. I mean, you did vote for tuition fees. You didn't have to did you because 21 Lib Dems didn't vote.”

JO SWINSON “Sure.”

RANVIR SINGH “You were one of the 28 who did.”

JO SWINSON “I was an aide, a parliamentary aide to Vince Cable at the time. And I do think that was something that we got wrong."