Jo Swinson: My dad would have said 'just go for it' - Tonight
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has opened up about her father in detail for the first time in an on-camera interview on camera for ITV’s Tonight programme, which airs tonight (Thursday).
Speaking to Ranvir Singh in The Leader Interviews: Jo Swinson – Tonight, which airs at 7.30pm, the MP who succeeded Vince Cable at the head of the Liberal Democrats in July fought back tears when she described how much her father, who died in 2018, would have loved to have seen her succeed.
Ranvir also asked Ms Swinson about her time working in the coalition government as a business minister alongside the Conservatives between 2012 and 2015 - and what she regretted about serving in it.
Swinson admits that she 'got some things wrong' during the coalition.
Good Morning Britain’s political editor Ranvir Singh spoke to Jo Swinson as part of ITV Tonight’s series of interviews with leaders of Great Britain's political parties ahead of the General Election.
ITV’s election coverage so far has featured a live head-to-head debate between Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, followed by a live interview based programme in which other party leaders were able to comment on the head-to-head debate and set out their own electoral offer.
ITV will air another debate this Sunday (December 1) at which the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, the Brexit Party, the Greens, Plaid Cymru as well as Labour and the Conservative Party will all have the opportunity to be represented by their leader or another senior figure.
There will additionally be separate live prime time debates in Northern Ireland and Wales. STV plan to hold a debate in Scotland.
ITV Tonight's 'The Leader Interviews: Jo Swinson' is on ITV tonight at 7:30pm.