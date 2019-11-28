Labour and Tory manifestos fail to get backing of Britain's leading independent economic researchers

Conservative and Labour leaders during the campaign trail. Credit: PA

Warning: Read the Labour and Conservative manifestos with extreme caution. The considered, settled, expert view of the Insititute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) is that “neither is a properly credible prospectus”. Both parties are complaining bitterly but criticism as devastating as this is hard to shake-off. The IFS decides Labour’s pledge to raise an extra £78 billion a year in tax for better public services, without anyone who earns less than than £80,000 a year paying more is “clearly not true”. Labour’s tax polices are certainly progressive but they don’t just hit high earners.

More than two million people outside the top 5% will be directly affected by Labour’s plans to increase the Dividend Tax rate and scrap the Married Persons Allowance. Almost everyone will be impacted indirectly by the party’s plans to raise Corporation Tax. The IFS also thinks Labour will struggle to spend the extra £55 billion a year it proposes in capital investment. Labour’s promise to hold the state pension age at 66 is unfunded and expensive, as is Labour’s decision to compensate more than three million women who lost out when the retirement age rose.

The Conservative manifesto is less ambitious than Labour’s but also fails the IFS’ credibility tests. The IFS calculates that outside Health and Education budgets (which are promised massive investment) other government departments face the prospect of cuts beyond next year. Local government budgets have seen big cuts since 2009/10. The IFS says councils will have to make further cuts to service under the Conservative current plans, even if they raise council tax by 4% for every year of the parliament.

The IFS says that after 2021/22 there would be a return to austerity for some public services, unless the Conservative spend more than they are currently suggesting. The Conservatives too have made unfunded commitments on railway projects in the north of England, hospitals and schools. The IFS calculates only half of the 20,000 extra police officers are funded. If Boris Johnson serves-up something that resembles a “no-deal” departure from the EU in December 2020, the party will have to abandon all of its manifesto proposals.