Labour 'hits reset button' two weeks out from election

The Labour Party has hit the reset button amid the latest polling saying the Tories are on course to win the General Election, it has been reported.

The party is understood to be changing tack in its campaign, particularly in Leave-voting areas, where it is in danger of losing seats to the Conservatives.

Labour insiders say a key mistake up until now was overestimating the electoral threat from the Liberal Democrats, and underestimating the likelihood of Leave voters switching from Labour to the Conservatives, the BBC has reported.

Labour’s strategy so far had been – in part – to emphasise that the election is about a lot more than Brexit and to get voters to focus on issues which would unite Labour voters in Leave and Remain areas.

Boris Johnson has pressed at every opportunity the need to "get Brexit done" and to highlight the claims of "dither and delay" under any Labour government.

The Labour position has been further muddled by leader Jeremy Corbyn saying he would take a "neutral" stance on any second referendum it brings to the people should he get into power.