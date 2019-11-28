Leaders to take part in first TV election debate on climate change

Climate change is taking centre stage in the election as party leaders face questions about how they will tackle the issue in a TV debate on Thursday night. Parties will vie for the votes of those concerned about the environment in what, despite subjects such as Brexit and the NHS, has been dubbed by some as “the climate election”. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage look set to snub the hour-long Emergency On Planet Earth debate on Channel 4 News.

Channel 4 News said on Wednesday that invitations to Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage remained open Credit: ITV/PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, Scottish First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Plaid Cymru’s leader Adam Price and Green co-leader Sian Berry have agreed to take part. Asked on Wednesday whether a Conservative minister, such as former environment secretary Michael Gove, could attend the Channel 4 debate instead of Mr Johnson, a spokeswoman for Channel 4 News said: “Michael Gove is not the party leader.” Invitations to Mr Johnson and Mr Farage remained open, the programme said. December’s General Election comes at the end of a year marked by mass protests and rising public concern over the climate and wildlife crises. Despite this, the issue garnered only a brief mention in a head-to-head TV debate between Mr Johnson and Mr Corbyn earlier in the campaign.

Presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy said the leaders would be grilled on how people’s lives will have to change Credit: Ian West/PA

A poll taken shortly before the election was called revealed the majority of people said climate change would influence how they voted. Almost two-thirds agreed politicians were not talking about the issue enough in the run-up to the next national vote, the survey for environmental lawyers ClientEarth found. The first leaders debate on climate change takes place in the wake of the latest warnings from UN experts of rising levels of climate-warming greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and the need for swift and dramatic cuts in emissions to avoid the most dangerous impacts of global warming. Leaders are likely to face questions over the level of ambition and feasibility in their plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the UK to zero overall, and the date they have pledged to achieve it by.

