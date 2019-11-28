Papers lead on election ups and downs

The General Election leads many of Thursday’s papers. Credit: Twitter

Politics dominates today’s front pages, with the death of Clive James also widely covered. The Daily Telegraph splash reports that a hung parliament remains “a very real possibility”, according to Dominic Cummings, though the i says the Tories are set to win a 68-seat majority, if the latest poll is correct. The Times and Metro also cover the poll.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express says Boris Johnson is backtracking on Tory austerity.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian, The Independent and The Daily Mirror all cover Labour’s allegations that the NHS will be on the table in post-Brexit trade talks with the US. The Guardian and The Independent also feature prominent photographs of the late James.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times splashes on Christine Legarde’s bid to put climate change at the centre of European Central Bank monetary policy.