Stella Creasy overwhelmed after ‘labour gain’

Stella Creasy has given birth to her first child. Credit: PA

Stella Creasy is celebrating a “labour gain” with the birth of her first child. The Labour candidate posted a snap of the back of her baby daughter’s head on Instagram. The 42-year-old wrote: “Very much a labour gain today – meet Hester Corinna aka Hettie.

“Born at 15.46 pm on Wednesday 27th November 2019 weighing in at 7lbs and 1oz in Whipps Cross Hospital in Walthamstow to the strains of ‘There she goes’ by The La’s and already the kid who has got her parents wrapped around her little finger!”

She added: “#overwhelmed #lovedup #labourfamily #indiebaby.”

Celebrities, politicians and broadcasters congratulated Creasy, who revealed earlier this year that she was expecting a child after having had two previous miscarriages. Nigella Lawson wrote: “Congratulations! What wonderful news. So happy for you. Sleep whenever Hettie’s sleeping.”

