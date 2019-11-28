Supermarket plastic rises above 900,000 tonnes a year despite reduction pledges

Supermarkets’ use of single-use plastic has risen to more than 900,000 tonnes, despite retailers making public commitments to cut down on their packaging, according to a report by Greenpeace and the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA). Seven out of the 10 major UK supermarkets increased their plastic footprint over the last year, with only Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s achieving “marginal” reductions. The major supermarkets were ranked according to their commitments to reduce single-use plastic, eliminate non-recyclable packaging, engage with supply chains and transparent reporting, with Waitrose coming first, followed by Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

Credit: Greenpeace

Lidl, Asda and Aldi were the three worst performers. Iceland dropped from the top spot last year to seventh place this year, while Sainsbury’s climbed to third place from the bottom of last year’s table. Waitrose and Morrisons scored highly after reducing or setting targets to reduce plastic packaging and trialling refill initiatives. Sainsbury’s announced plans to reduce plastic by 50% and introduced reusable produce bags for loose fruit and vegetables. Leading brands which failed to respond to the survey for the second year running included Ocado, Best-One and Booker Group. Overall, total plastic packaging used by the UK’s 10 biggest supermarkets increased from an estimated 886,000 tonnes in 2017 to 903,000 tonnes in 2018. The rise was driven by sales of branded products, with plastic packaging associated with these items increasing by nearly 20,000 tonnes, the report said.

Sainsbury’s has pledged to reduce plastic by 50% Credit: John Stilwell/PA