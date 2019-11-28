Think-tank casts doubt on credibility of both Labour and Tory tax and spending plans

Neither the Tories nor Labour is offering a "properly credible prospectus" in their General Election manifesto spending plans, a leading economic think tank has said.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said it was "highly likely" that a Conservative government would end up spending more than the party's manifesto implied - meaning either taxes or borrowing would have to rise.

It said that Labour would not be able to deliver on its promise to raise investment levels by £55 billion a year as the public sector does not have the capacity to "ramp up" that much that quickly.

It was "highly likely" that a Labour government would have to find other tax increases beyond those it has announced for big business and the better off if it was to raise the extra £83 billion a year in additional revenues it wants.