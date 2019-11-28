- ITV Report
Three teenage boys admit threatening same-sex couple on London night bus
Three teenage boys have pleaded guilty to threatening a same-sex couple on a London bus.
Melania Geymonat, 28, and her girlfriend Chris were allegedly targeted on the top of a double-decker London night bus after refusing to kiss.
The teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, appeared at Highbury Corner Youth Court which was told two women were surrounded, hit with coins and subjected to sexual gestures on their way home.
Before the scheduled two-day trial on Thursday, all of the teenagers - who cannot be named due to their ages, admitted public order offences.
Prosecuting, Saira Khan said the group saw the couple as "some form of entertainment".
The court was shown CCTV of the group making offensive gestures at the women and the events onboard the N31 bus.
The 15 and 16-year-olds each admitted two counts of using threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment of distress.
The 17-year-old admitted one count of using threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment or distress towards Ms Hannigan, but denied being hostile towards on the basis of sexual orientation.
He will appear again at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Friday for a fact-finding hearing.
The 16-year-old previously admitted stealing Ms Geymonat's handbag during the attack.
He also admitted one count of handling stolen goods and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on December 19.
The 15-year-old, who also admitted a count of handling stolen goods, will appear again at Highbury Corner Youth Court for sentence on December 23.
Charges were also dropped against a 17-year-old.