Three teenage boys admit threatening same-sex couple on London night bus

Three teenage boys have pleaded guilty to threatening a same-sex couple on a London bus.

Melania Geymonat, 28, and her girlfriend Chris were allegedly targeted on the top of a double-decker London night bus after refusing to kiss.

The teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, appeared at Highbury Corner Youth Court which was told two women were surrounded, hit with coins and subjected to sexual gestures on their way home.

Before the scheduled two-day trial on Thursday, all of the teenagers - who cannot be named due to their ages, admitted public order offences.

Prosecuting, Saira Khan said the group saw the couple as "some form of entertainment".

The court was shown CCTV of the group making offensive gestures at the women and the events onboard the N31 bus.