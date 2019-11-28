Northern Ireland's Unionists against Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, say DUP

Boris Johnson's Brexit deal has united Northern Ireland's Unionists in opposition against his proposed plan to leave the EU, the DUP's Westminster leader Nigel Dodds has said.

Mr Dodds has been engaged in a tight battle to defend his North Belfast seat against the pro-Remain Sinn Fein candidate.

At the launch of the DUP's manifesto in Belfast, he said: “There can be no borders in the Irish Sea.