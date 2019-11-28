Village in Vietnam holds funeral for trafficking victims found dead in Essex lorry

The village of Dien Thinh in Vietnam has held a funeral for two men who died in a refrigerated lorry trailer in England last month.

It comes after 16 of the 39 Vietnamese nationals were repatriated to their homeland on Wednesday and sent to their families.

Cousins Nguyen Van Hung, 33, and Hoang Van Tiep, 18, were carried in for their funeral which was attended by around 300 people.