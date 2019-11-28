- ITV Report
-
Village in Vietnam holds funeral for trafficking victims found dead in Essex lorry
The village of Dien Thinh in Vietnam has held a funeral for two men who died in a refrigerated lorry trailer in England last month.
It comes after 16 of the 39 Vietnamese nationals were repatriated to their homeland on Wednesday and sent to their families.
Cousins Nguyen Van Hung, 33, and Hoang Van Tiep, 18, were carried in for their funeral which was attended by around 300 people.
The victims were found on October 23 in the trailer attached to a Scania cab in an industrial park in Grays, Essex.
They were later identified as coming from various provinces of Vietnam, with the youngest being two boys aged 15.
Several suspects have been arrested in the UK and Vietnam.
Maurice 'Mo' Robinson, 25, pleaded guilty to plotting to assist illegal immigration at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.