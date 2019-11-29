Dying fan will watch new Star Wars film early after Luke Skywalker responds to appeal

An early screening for one patient has been confirmed.

An avid Star Wars fan will get his dying wish to watch the latest Star Wars film with his young son before it is released in cinemas. The Rowans Hospice near Portsmouth, Hampshire, reached out on Twitter for help for their patient. The final installment of the nine-part saga – The Rise Of Skywalker – is due for release in UK cinemas on December 19, but time is of the essence for the patient. The hospice tweeted: “Can you help? We have a patient who’s a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you.” Social media users offered help, suggesting email addresses and Twitter handles to get in touch with, before Star Wars actor Mark Hamill responded. Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker originally, tweeted: “Contact @Disney. They are the only ones who can make this happen. Good luck!” Walt Disney company chief executive Robert Iger got in touch the next day, replying: “Please provide me with the necessary details and we will certainly try.”

Disney chief Bob Iger confirmed a special screening has been arranged. Credit: PA

Now Mr Iger has confirmed the screening will go ahead. He posted: “On this Thanksgiving, we @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all!” Lisa Davies, the healthcare support worker who brought the patient’s wish to the attention of the rest of the staff at Rowans, said: “I am utterly speechless. "We cannot thank Disney enough for confirming that they will be able share the film to fulfil our patient’s wish."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“We totally appreciate that they have had to move mountains to make this happen. “The response from everyone, including the Star Wars community, has been absolutely phenomenal over the last few days. So a massive thank-you to every single person that has shared our post and given their time to help make this possible.”