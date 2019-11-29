Boris Johnson takes aim at Corbyn over Brexit as he refuses to rule out no-deal exit

Boris Johnson did not rule out a no-deal exit.

Boris Johnson has warned a hung Parliament would lead to a "delayed, denied" Brexit - but stopped short of ruling out a no-deal exit. Standing alongside fellow figureheads from the Vote Leave campaign, Michael Gove, and former Labour MP Gisela Stuart at a press conference in London, Mr Johnson tried to focus the General Election back onto Brexit. Asked if he would be prepared to leave without a deal, he reiterated he is confident a deal can be secured for an orderly exit. "We will look at the situation we are in," Mr Johnson replied. "We are in a fantastic situation, I have every confidence that we will be able to do a great free trade deal not just with the EU but with countries around the world and we will begin straight away on January 1." Pressed again on the possibility of the UK leaving without a deal if a trade deal is not agreed with the EU by the end of December next year, he repeated: "We will look at the situation we are in."

Mr Johnson, fresh from warning the race to No 10 will be "tight", said a vote for anyone but the Tories risks pushing Brexit further back. "If there is another hung Parliament after this election, then the deadlock will continue," said the Prime Minister. "The probability would be that Jeremy Corbyn would be in Downing Street propped up by Nicola Sturgeon. "But if there is a Conservative majority government, then we can deliver on the change people voted for. "Our first move would be to bring the Withdrawal Agreement back before Christmas and then leave the EU on January 31. No ifs, no buts - we'll get it done."

Asked by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand if they take responsiblity for Brexit, Mr Gove and Mr Johnson did not say they do. "I think it's a great project for this country and it's a great shame that Parliament has impeded it for the last three and a half years," Mr Johnson replied. "I think it has eroded trust in democracy. If you want to get Brexit done there is only one way forward - and that's to vote Conservative in this election."

Mr Johnson stood alongside fellow Brexiteers Michael Gove and Gisela Stuart.

Mr Johnson also defended his lack of plan when it came to reforming the funding of social care. The Tory manifesto announces that social care will receive £1 billion more in funding per year but commentators say that sum falls well short of what is required. The party said a cross-party solution will be set upon in the next Parliament. Mr Johnson, responding to questions from the press, said: "We are also reaching out across politics to try and take the division out of it because I think there is a growing national consensus about the way forward and it is based on two principles - that everyone should have dignity and security in their old age and that nobody should have to pay the costs of their care by being forced to sell their home. "That cannot be repeated too much."

Michael Gove said Jeremy Corbyn cannot be trusted.

Michael Gove spoke about Jeremy Corbyn, saying he cannot be trusted if he cannot make his own mind up. He said: "If he can't even decide whether we should Remain or Leave, how can we possibly trust him to take critical decisions on behalf of the country? "He would abdicate his duty and run away from his responsibilities. He is totally unfit to run this country." Mr Gove said the failure to deliver Brexit was a "stain on the last Parliament".

Gisela Stuart said she cannot vote for Jeremy Corbyn.