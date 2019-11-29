Drivers have serious concerns about smart motorway safety, RAC warns

Pressure on Highways England to halt its smart motorway programme has increased after a new survey highlighted drivers’ safety concerns. The RAC poll found 68% of drivers in England think removing the hard shoulder puts people whose vehicle breaks down in a live lane at greater risk. Highways England has increased capacity on some of the country’s busiest motorways by converting more than 100 miles of hard shoulders to running lanes for traffic. This includes parts of the M1, M4, M5, M6, M42 and M62.

Emergency refuge areas (ERAs) have been placed up to 1.6 miles apart, but the survey found 72% of smart motorway users are worried about not being able to reach them if they break down. Nearly three-fifths (59%) of those questioned think the distance between ERAs is too far. All-lane running smart motorways permanently use the hard shoulder for live traffic, while dynamic schemes only open the lane to traffic during busy periods. Once incidents such as a breakdown or collision are identified on smart motorways, lanes are closed via an illuminated red X on digital displays. But there is concern about Highways England’s ability to detect stationary vehicles in running lanes, and the number of drivers who ignore lane closure signs. The RAC is calling on the Government to ensure the latest stopped vehicle detection technology is retrofitted on all smart motorways, and for more ERAs to be built. The organisation’s head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “Our research clearly demonstrates that many drivers have some serious concerns about certain aspects of all-lane running smart motorways. “We, and drivers generally, understand there is a need to increase capacity on our motorway network with traffic levels forecast to grow.

Smart motorways are designed to ease congestion on the nation’s busiest routes Credit: PA