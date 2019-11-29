General Election 2019: What you need to know today

Your morning briefing to all the key election news and our latest expert analysis. Credit: ITV News

By ITV News Content Producer David Williams

It seems there's a fair bit to debate on Friday. The fallout from the Channel 4 climate change clash has got everyone talking and the Tories complaining (to Ofcom) after Michael Gove was denied the chance to stand next to five party leaders on the stage. If fighting climate change is so key to the Conservative manifesto, why didn't Boris Johnson turn up instead? That's the question Libby Wiener put to both Mr Gove and the PM's father Stanley Johnson...

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Johnson did make time in his Thursday campaign diary to debate key election issues with ITV News's Paul Brand, drawing up an NHS trade red line, defending Ofsted and also notably claiming he has "never lied". He'll make more time for the media at a press conference on Friday but for a second night in a row won't join other party leaders in this evening's live televised debate. In fact only three of the seven people standing at the BBC podiums in Cardiff will be party leaders, so it's likely to be seen as less of a snub. ITV News will be sharing all the key speeches and campaign appearances as they happen throughout the day as part of our daily Campaign Live coverage.

You can follow all the key live events on itv.com/news Credit: ITV News

Here’s what's in store today:

The BBC TV debate in Cardiff will feature a seven-way podium debate between leaders or party representatives

Boris Johnson and Michael Gove will make an announcement in London

Labour will launch a manifesto for every region of England

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson will be in Cardiff to discuss safer communities and announce the party's community policing policy

John Swinney will join the SNP candidate for West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine on the campaign trail

Here's more on Friday's election headlines and Thursday's debate:

The view from the campaigns

Paul Brand counts down to Friday 13th while preparing for another opportunity to ask Boris Johnson questions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Libby Wiener assesses an up and down week on the Labour campaign.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Rachel Younger is seeing signs of Jo Swinson loosening up as she heads to Wales for another televised debate.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Angus Walker analyses the potential Brexit Party swing.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Calling Peston: The ITV News Election Podcast

Shehab and Daniel will dial in Robert for his thoughts every weekday of the campaign. Credit: ITV News

How damaging is the think tank analysis that neither the Conservative nor Labour spending plans really add up? Will the Lib Dems gain from the IFS praise of "prudent" economic plans? Robert gives his analysis before Shehab and Daniel get the metaphorical sat nav out and dart across England and Wales for telling analysis on the key election fights from Alison Mackenzie, Adrian Masters and Joe Pike. Plus, on the day Labour pledges to plant two billion trees by 2040, the Calling Peston team all go on the record on their favourite parks.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt and Political Reporter Shehab Khan will be digesting the campaign every weekday - and dial in Robert to get his take on it all. The Calling Peston podcast takes you behind the scenes of life reporting on the election campaign trail, hearing from our reporters on the road across the country. The episodes appear each weekday at 5pm. Download it from wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Analysis: The party campaigns so far and where they'll go next

ITV News correspondents have been following Jo Swinson, Nigel Farage, Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson as they campaign across the UK. Credit: PA

They're tirelessly following the main parties across the UK covering every press conference, rally and impromptu voter encounter. But with less than two weeks left of the 2019 election campaign, how do the ITV News correspondents think things have gone for their respective party and what are the main challenges to come? Here Paul Brand, Romilly Weeks, Rachel Younger and Angus Walker deliver some quickfire analysis. So read on to find out which party is now more like a pressure group, which leader's jokes are badly over-cooked and which campaign bus is hot with debate on classic Christmas songs... The full article continues here.

Today's question: Do the main parties meet Britain's healthcare needs?

Social care budgets has been severely cut in recent years. Credit: ITV News

This week we spent some time with Dr Martin Marshall, the new chair of the Royal College of GPs, writes ITV News Health Editor Emily Morgan. In his first interview in the role he told ITV News that "moral is low. The demands have gone up and up but the number of GPs to compensate that has stayed the same". He goes on to say the number of patients he sees in a day has doubled in the 30 years he’s been practising. What then would solve this problem in primary care? Investment he says. We need more GPs, nurses, pharmacists, investment in technology, computer systems, buildings, etc etc. It’s a long list which basically means more money. Only then, he says, will primary care be able to prevent patients going straight to A&E and block the system further down the line. So do the main parties meet the demand? Emily analyses their plans.

What do the political manifestos say about cladding?

The Conservative manifesto says it'll "support residents with the removal of unsafe cladding", writes ITV London Reporter Rags Martel. For Ritu Saha this line form the manifesto is almost laughable. She lives in Northpoint, Bromley, south-east London. Her building is deemed so dangerous, it needs a 24-hour Waking Watch to keep its residents safe. But as months, and now years pass, its expensive and not solving the problem. "Imagine having to live and sleep in an home that's effectively covered in petrol", says Saha. Rags looks at how - if at all - the main parties are offering help.

The ITV Election Debate: Ask your question

The ITV Election Debate will be hosted by Julie Etchingham. Credit: ITV News

ITV will be broadcasting a seven-way election debate on Sunday 1 December. Representatives from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Brexit Party, Greens, SNP and Plaid Cymru will come together in 'The ITV Election Debate', hosted by Julie Etchingham and broadcast live from Greater Manchester. If you would like the opportunity to put a question directly to all seven party representatives as part of our studio audience on the night, please follow the link here to provide some more information about yourself, and to submit your question.

Plus, as ever, here are your...

Here's the best of Thursday's campaign stories:

What's happening away from the election?