Handwriting suggests Queen Elizabeth I translated ancient Roman manuscript

Queen Elizabeth I was behind a late 16th century manuscript translation detailing the history of the Roman Empire, researchers believe.

Analysing key indicators such as handwriting and paper stock, experts determined that the monarch who ruled from November 17, 1558 until her death on March 24, 1603 is behind the translation of Tacitus’s Annales.

Elizabeth I’s translation focuses on the first book of the Annales, which sees the death of Augustus and the rise of the emperor Tiberius, based on original works by Roman historian and senator Tacitus.

Tell-tale signs such as the extreme horizontal ‘m’, the top stroke of her ‘e’, as well as the way she broke the stem in ‘d’, give researchers confidence Elizabeth I produced the translation, which was preserved at Lambeth Palace Library.