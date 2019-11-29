Harvey Proctor to receive £500k from Met Police over false VIP sex abuse probe

Former MP Harvey Proctor is to receive £500,000 in compensation from Scotland Yard over its disastrous investigation into false claims of a VIP paedophile ring.

The former Conservative politician, whose home was raided following claims made by fantasist Carl Beech, is to also receive nearly £400,000 from the Metropolitan Police towards his legal bills, the force told the PA news agency.

When contacted by PA about the payout on Thursday, Mr Proctor declined to comment.

Operation Midland, which began in 2014, saw dawn raids on the homes of 72-year-old Mr Proctor, and the late D-day veteran Lord Bramall and Lord (Leon) Brittan, following a series of allegations that turned out to be lies.

Beech, then known as “Nick”, falsely claimed that he and other boys were raped and tortured in the 1970s and 1980s by members of a VIP paedophile ring.