Heroic passerby 'stamped on wrist' of London Bridge terrorist to stop him taking more lives

A heroic passerby who helped apprehend the London Bridge attacker says he "tried his best" to prevent him taking more lives by "stamping on his wrist".

Tom Gray, a tour guide who was in the capital on business with his friend Stevie, was one of the brave members of the public who put their lives in danger to save others.

Two people are confirmed dead after the attack, with three more people treated in hospital. The Metropolitan Police earlier said officers had shot dead the attacker whose identity has not been established.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Gray said he was "driving northbound over London Bridge" when the double decker bus he was behind stopped.

"We noticed several people jumping from the left side of the bridge into the central reservation, sort of out to the right.

"We just peered our heads around and sort of saw that there was one chap running away from about five guys running him down with a fire extinguisher.

"So Stevie and I just thought what to do and just kind of ran towards it, left the cars where they were, and then tried to do our best to apprehend the suspect."