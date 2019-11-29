Labour promise 'investment blitz' as party gears up to launch manifesto for every English region

John McDonnell will launch a manifesto for every region in England. Credit: PA

Labour plans to launch a separate manifesto for every region in England as part of plans to hand "wealth and power back to every community". The regional manifestos will be launched alongside further details of the party's £250bn Green Transformation Fund, which the party said is an "investment blitz" on a scale not seen in since the Second World War.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell will say the investment will regenerate local economies and bring pride back to communities by kick-starting a Green Industrial Revolution in every part of the UK. He will also set out how Labour's one million new green jobs will be distributed across England.

What is Labour proposing? The party says it will invest to make Britain a world leader in new technologies, including in production and transport of hydrogen. They also plan to make UK heavy industries the lowest carbon in the world, with three new steel recycling plans in Redcar, Workington and Corby, each creating over 1,000 jobs. They also plan to invest in tidal lagoon and tidal stream technologies, nine plastics re-manufacture and recycling sites, and plants to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles in Stoke, Swindon and South Wales creating 5,000 jobs each. There are plans for investment to support green energy manufacturing supply chains in eight ports across the UK, investment in north England rail, as well as expanding local rail links and service improvement.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA