Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tells Hillsborough families: We will always be here for you

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has assured the families of the 96 Hillsborough victims the club will always support them.

On Thursday, the 1989 FA Cup semi-final's match commander David Duckenfield was cleared of the gross negligence manslaughter of Reds fans who died at Sheffield Wednesday's ground.

Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son James died in the disaster, labelled the decision "a disgrace".

"The most important thing is our thoughts and love is with the families and we are there for them," said Klopp.

"It is a big disappointment, a big frustration and sadness, of course, that this looks like the final verdict.

"I understand and respect a lot how much they fought, how long they fought, and it shows how much it means to them. But we are there for them, 100 per cent."