Man arrested after stabbing on London Bridge

A man has been arrested and number of people have been injured following a stabbing near London Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said. The area remains on lockdown following earlier reports of shots being fired. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said they were in the "early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge". Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.58pm and closed off both sides of the bridge.

Buses and other vehicles have been abandoned on the bridge and a cordon stretching back towards Borough Market is in place. Footage posted from inside a bus on London Bridge shows armed police pointing their weapons at a person who appeared to be lying on the pavement.

The Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 1.58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended. "A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. "We are aware of reports circulating on social media. We will release facts when we can - our info must be accurate."

ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia is at Cannon St, north of the scene, and reports seeing dozens of officers there, some of them on horses. One officer told her they were dealing with a "major incident".

"Cordons are currently being put in place. There are lots of police, lots of firefighters, ambulances," she said. "Police are coralling people away from the scene. "There is a mounted police officer urging people to stay back. "It is quite chaotic but people are quite calm.

"More and more police are arriving - I've just seen four, five police vans speed past, full of police officers." ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo, who is at London Bridge, said pubs and bars were being evacuated and police helicopters were hovering close to the scene.

A BBC journalist at the scene said he saw a fight break out on the bridge, with several men restraining another man on the floor, when he then heard gunshots. Various social media users reported hearing gunshots from London Bridge, while footage shows dozens of people running south from the bridge towards towards London Bridge station.

One video shows what appears to be police pulling equipment out of a vehicle nearby. Those in the video can be heard saying: "They've actually got guns out. They've got the guns out."

