London Bridge killer was ‘ex-prisoner released with electronic tag’

The knife-wielding terrorist who killed two people before being shot dead by police had reportedly been released from prison last year and had links to Islamist terror groups. The attacker, who was wearing a fake suicide vest and has not been named, was killed on London Bridge on Friday afternoon in full view of horrified onlookers. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deaths were heartbreaking and hinted the suspect had previously been convicted of terror offences.

According to The Times, the attacker was released from jail a year ago after he agreed to be monitored with an electronic tag. The paper said he was attending a Cambridge University conference on prisoner rehabilitation being held at Fishmongers’ Hall and “threatened to blow up” the building. A security source confirmed to the PA news agency he was known to police and had connections to Islamist terror groups. Speaking before chairing a meeting of the Government’s emergency committee Cobra, Mr Johnson said he had “long argued” that it is a “mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early and it is very important that we get out of that habit and that we enforce the appropriate sentences for dangerous criminals, especially for terrorists, that I think the public will want to see”.

Bystanders and police surrounding the suspect Credit: @HLOBlog/Twitter

A maintenance worker who witnessed the London Bridge knife attack claims he was told the assailant had been in prison for terrorism offences. One witness said he spoke to one of the men who helped wrestle the knifeman to the ground after they were taken to the Salvation Army headquarters to be interviewed by police. He told the PA news agency: “The guy who was on top of him said he [the attacker] had been in prison for terrorism, apparently. “Some of the guys who were on top of him were ex-prisoners and they had all been in the Fishmongers’ Hall. “The guy told me he was in prison with the attacker.”

Credit: PA Graphics

Video footage emerged on Friday night which showed the killer being sprayed with a fire extinguisher and prodded with what was described as a “narwhal tusk” before falling to the ground. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick confirmed two people died, and three others were injured. She refused to confirm whether or not the suspect was known to police, but said: “We will be working as fast as we can to understand who this man is, where he comes from and whether there is anyone else who we need to find quickly who might be in touch with him.” NHS England confirmed one of the three injured victims was “critical but stable” while another is stable. The third victim has less serious injuries. Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised members of the public “for their immense bravery” after it emerged bystanders helped tackle the suspect to the ground and disarm him. Mr Johnson, called a meeting of the Government’s emergency committee Cobra on Friday evening and cancelled his General Election campaigning events on Saturday. The Lib Dems have also decided to cancel a rally.

Several people were stabbed by the knifeman before he was stopped in his tracks on London Bridge, which was the scene of the bloody massacre in summer 2017 where eight people were killed and 48 seriously injured. Scotland Yard said the incident started at nearby Fishmongers’ Hall, and that police had “bravely and professionally confronted the suspect” within five minutes of being called. Footage on social media showed one man being urged to move away by armed officers before the suspect was shot at point-blank range, as another bystander – understood to be a plain clothes officer – could be seen carrying a large knife from the scene.

Another video appeared to show a person on a stretcher, surrounded by emergency services staff and vehicles, being given CPR by responders following the attack. Witnesses said the suspect appeared to be wearing a suicide vest but Neil Basu, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said the vest was a fake. He said police were called at around 2pm on Friday to a stabbing “at a premises near London Bridge”. Mr Basu told reporters: “A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from City of London police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene.” The Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog said it has launched an investigation into the police shooting of the London Bridge attacker which is standard for such incidents.