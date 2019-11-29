Man who killed pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in 'brutal and evil' revenge attack jailed for minimum of 33 years

Mother-of-five Sana Muhammad who was fatally shot with a crossbow while heavily pregnant. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

A man who shot dead his pregnant ex-wife with a crossbow in a "brutal and evil attack" has been jailed for a minimum term of 33 years. Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 51, broke into the home of Sana Muhammad and fired an arrow into her in the stomach as she try to flee.

Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo shot in pregnant ex-wife in the stomach in a revenge attack. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

Mrs Muhammad, 35, suffered catastrophic internal injuries and died. Her unborn son miraculously survived after being delivered by Caesarean section. Unmathallegadoo was found guilty after four hours of deliberations with the jury rejecting the defendant's claim it was an accident. On Friday, Judge Mark Lucraft QC sentenced him to life with a minimum term of 33 years at the Old Bailey. He described the killing of Mrs Muhammad as a "brutal and evil attack", saying if it was not for the presence of her children he would have shot her new husband Imtiaz too.

One of the crossbows owned by Unmathallegadoo. Credit: PA

He told the defendant: "You have carefully planned this attack. You had two loaded crossbows and I'm entirely satisfied you intended an attack on Sana and then on Imtiaz. "One can only assume that you were jealous of their life together and the fact that they had formed a loving bond between themselves and with your children." Over the proceedings, the court had heard how Mrs Muhammad, formerly known as Devi Unmathallegadoo, had an arranged marriage to the defendant, who was 30 at the time, in Mauritius on her 16th birthday.