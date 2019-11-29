Nicola Sturgeon clashes with Brexit Party’s Richard Tice in election debate

Mr Tice had contested Ms Sturgeon’s claim that a Brexit trade deal could not be negotiated and agreed by the end of 2020 if the UK proceeds to leave the EU.

In a clash with the party’s chairman, Richard Tice, during the BBC’s election debate on Friday, Scotland’s First Minister told Mr Tice that people do not trust his party.

Nicola Sturgeon has said that the Brexit Party has a big responsibility for the “mess” the UK is currently in.

Criticising the Conservatives’ election slogan on Brexit, Ms Sturgeon said: “This ‘get Brexit done’ is the biggest con of this election.

“The deal that Boris Johnson has negotiated, I think a bad deal, is only a withdrawal deal.

“The trade talks haven’t started yet and if they don’t conclude quickly, then we will very soon next year face another no-deal cliff edge and that would be catastrophic.”

Mr Tice said: “Let’s just be very, very clear, it’s only thanks to the Brexit Party that Brexit is happening still at all.

“Three times the Tories promised, promised, promised to get it done, and three times they failed, failed, failed.

“It’s the Brexit Party that ensures that the wishes of 17.4 million will be respected.

“A second referendum would be a disaster for trust in democracy in this country, it would also be a disaster for investment in the economy and for jobs.

“We need to get it sorted and move on.”

Ms Sturgeon said: “Nobody, but nobody, thinks a trade deal can be negotiated and agreed by the end of next year.”

Mr Tice interjected: “That’s nonsense, we do.”

Responding, Ms Sturgeon said: “Yeah, but we don’t trust you, sorry but we don’t trust you.”

“Well I don’t trust you because you don’t trust democracy, you don’t trust 17.4 million people,” the Brexit Party chairman replied.

Ms Sturgeon added: “Well I’m glad, because frankly, the Brexit Party have got a big responsibility for the mess the UK is in.”