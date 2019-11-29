Npower restructuring could cause up to 4,500 job losses, unions fear

Energy giant Npower has announced plans to restructure its UK business, which union sources fear will lead to the loss of up to 4,500 jobs and the closure of a number of call centres.

The news was described as a “body blow” by one union official, especially coming just weeks before Christmas.

Workers will be given details at briefings later on Friday.

Johannes Teyssen, chief executive of Npower’s owners E.ON said: “The UK market is currently particularly challenging. We’ve emphasised repeatedly that we’ll take all necessary action to return our business there to consistent profitability.

“For this purpose, we’ve put together proposals and already begun discussing them with British unions.”